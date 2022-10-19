Tesla earnings rebound but will miss 50% growth target

Tesla pictured on September 22, in Santa Monica, California, posted improved third quarter earnings that were generally in line with Wall Street forecasts, but profits were still just short of where they were at the start of the year before supply chain problems ate into its production and sales.

 Allison Dinner/Getty Images

Tesla posted a solid quarter of earnings and record revenue, but now says it will fall short of its target for a 50% growth in the number of cars it sells this year.

As recently as July it said it was still aiming for a target of a 50% growth from the 936,000 cars it delivered in 2021. But with two quarters of disappointing deliveries caused by supply chain issues and Covid-related shutdowns in China, it would have been a reach to hit that goal for 2022.