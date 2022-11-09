Tesla drivers will soon be able to take a video call directly from their vehicle's touchscreen dashboard, Zoom announced Tuesday.

The video call provider announced on Tuesday during its annual Zoomtopia conference, where it typically teases new features to support remote calls, that its software is coming to Tesla's built-in infotainment center. In a pre-recorded demo video shown at the event, a Tesla driver is seen taking a Zoom call while recharging her vehicle.