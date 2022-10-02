Tesla announced its delivery and production numbers for the third quarter Sunday, reporting 343,000 total deliveries and 365,000 vehicles built, falling below analysts' forecasts.

The world's most valuable automaker said it produced 19,935 and delivered 18,672 Model S and X vehicles. It produced 345,988 Model 3 and Y cars and delivered 325,158.

