The Tesla Cyberquads for Kids, made by Radio Flyer, has been recalled because it doesn't meet federal safety standards. Owners are being offered a full refund after they disable the electric all-terrain vehicle.

Intended as toy, Radio Flyer said the Cyberquad for Kids was designed for riders aged eight and older. It was modeled after a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle Tesla showed off in November 2019 at the Cybertruck reveal event. The "toy" version, which cost $1,900, quickly sold out when it was offered for sale in December 2021. The toy was designed to go as fast as 10 miles an hour.