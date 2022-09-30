Tesla AI Day: Here's what to expect

On September 30, Tesla will hold its second annual AI Day in Palo Alto, California. A Tesla humanoid robot is pictured here.

 From Tesla

Tesla will hold its second annual AI Day in Palo Alto, California, Friday evening. The six-hour event will include updates on Tesla's work in artificial intelligence, "Full Self-Driving," its supercomputer "Dojo" and maybe a humanoid robot, according to invitations posted online by Tesla supporters. The event is expected to be live-streamed.

Dojo is a supercomputer being designed to train AI systems to complete complex tasks like Tesla's driver-assistance systems Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving," which sometimes perform some driving tasks like steering and keeping up with traffic. Tesla's previous AI Day included detailed technical explanations of the company's work in a bid to attract leading engineers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.