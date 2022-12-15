Two technology industry groups asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to review a hotly debated Texas law restricting social media platforms' ability to moderate content, potentially opening the door to a sweeping reinterpretation of First Amendment precedent.

The challenged state law, known as HB 20, would allow for lawsuits against tech companies accused of suppressing user posts or accounts. And it would make it illegal for large social media platforms to "block, ban, remove, deplatform, demonetize, de-boost, restrict, deny equal access or visibility to, or otherwise discriminate against expression."