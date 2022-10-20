After months of layoffs, hiring freezes and other cost-cutting measures, big tech companies are set to provide the most detailed look yet at just how bad things have gotten for their businesses amid fears of a looming recession.

Snapchat's parent company, which tanked much of the tech sector in May with a warning about a worsening economy, is set to report third-quarter earnings on Thursday. Apple, Amazon, Facebook-parent Meta, Microsoft, Twitter and Google-parent Alphabet will each report earnings results the following week.