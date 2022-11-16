Taylor Swift fans were seeing red on Tuesday when Ticketmaster was overwhelmed by demand as pre-sales for the singer's new tour went online. The delays had many fans believing they would never, ever, get tickets (...like ever). But tickets to the pop star's "The Eras Tour" were available Wednesday via the resale market — with some priced at tens of thousands of dollars.

Tickets for Swift's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26 are listed for as much as $21,600 each on ticket resale site StubHub.