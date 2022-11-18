Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating for me'

Taylor Swift, here in New Jersey on August 28, spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week.

 Bryan Bedder/Variety/Getty Images

Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.

"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift wrote on Instagram on Friday. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."