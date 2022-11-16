Taylor Swift ticket meltdown sparks outrage about Ticketmaster's power

Taylor Swift fans are stuck with Ticketmaster. The singer here performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards on September 20, in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans' outrage over Ticketmaster's service meltdown Tuesday has shined a spotlight on a common and recurring criticism about the ticketing company: There's practically no avoiding Ticketmaster if you want to attend an event.

Tuesday's meltdown brought calls by lawmakers to break up Live Nation, the country's largest concert promoter and Ticketmaster's parent company, which they say has a stranglehold on ticket sales to top events.

Tags