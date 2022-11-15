Taylor Swift fans irate at Ticketmaster as huge tour pre-sale demand snarls site

Taylor Swift fans are angry at Ticketmaster. The singer here accepts an award onstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 on November 13, in Duesseldorf, Germany.

 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There's some bad blood brewing between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster.

Pre-sales for a handful of dates on the singer's new tour began Tuesday. But infuriated fans report the ticketing website appeared to crash or freeze during purchase. Customers turned to Twitter to complain about Ticketmaster not loading or allowing them to access tickets, despite having a pre-sale code for verified fans.