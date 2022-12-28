Tax credit confusion could create a rush for electric vehicles in early 2023

An electric vehicle is seen charging in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

As the new year begins, a number of popular electric vehicles, specifically some Tesla and General Motors models, could be eligible for $7,500 worth of tax credits they weren't eligible for in 2022. But that eligibility may last only last a few months.

That's because limitations on new tax credits enacted in August as part of the Inflation Reduction Act won't be put into force all at once, the Treasury Department announced this week. That means the rules will, temporarily, be more generous, allowing higher tax credits on more electric vehicles, for the first few months of the new year.

CNN's Christine Romans contributed to this story.

Tags