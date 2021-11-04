featured Tastykake cupcakes pulled from Target and Walmart over metal contamination fears By Sana Noor Haq, CNN Business Nov 4, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tastykake cupcakes sold by US retailers including Target and Walmart are being recalled over concerns they might contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. US Food and Drug Administration Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tastykake cupcakes sold by US retailers including Target and Walmart are being recalled over concerns they might contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.Flowers Foods is withdrawing its Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes as a "precautionary measure," the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.The company decided to recall the products after a vendor warned they could be contaminated, the FDA said. The products that are being recalled were distributed to retailers in New York, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware.The FDA said there had been no injuries reported in connection with the recalled items.The products include chocolate cupcakes, creme-filled chocolate cupcakes and buttercream iced creme-filled chocolate cupcakes. They have use by dates ranging from December 14 to December 21.Walmart released a list of more than 500 stores where the products are sold. Target confirmed the products are sold at its stores, but did not say how many. Flowers Foods is also recalling certain krimpet items that were distributed throughout the United States.The krimpet items include butterscotch krimpets, creme-filled krimpets and jelly krimpets. They have use by dates ranging from November 20 to December 8.CNN has contacted Flowers Foods for further comment.The Georgia-based firm operates bakeries across the country and had sales of $4.4 billion in 2020, according to the FDA's statement.Flowers Foods owns some of the country's most popular brands including Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse and Mrs. Freshley's, according to its website.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 