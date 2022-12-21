Takeaways from the House committee's report on Trump taxes

Donald Trump, seen here on October 08 in Minden, Nevada, paid no federal income tax in his last year as president.

It will take time for lawmakers and the public to digest the trove of documents relating to former President Donald Trump's tax returns released Tuesday night by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Trump repeatedly defied convention and refused to release his tax returns both as a presidential candidate and as a sitting president.

