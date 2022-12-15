Taco Bell is spinning up new varieties of its popular Mexican Pizza.

The chain revealed that it's testing two new types of the beloved menu item, which came back in May following a two-year absence because of pandemic-induced menu changes. For the unfamiliar, the Mexican Pizza consists of a flat, crispy tortilla covered with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It's topped with another tortilla that's smothered with more sauce, a blend of cheeses and chopped tomatoes.