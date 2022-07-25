616083948

A shopper looks over a display of iPhones at a T-Mobile store in Chicago, Illinois, in October 2016. T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to settle multiple class-action suits stemming from a data breach.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to settle multiple class-action suits stemming from a data breach disclosed last year affecting tens of millions of people.

In the proposed settlement announced Friday, T-Mobile also agreed to spend an extra $150 million on cybersecurity through the end of 2023. Court documents outlining the proposed agreement were filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

