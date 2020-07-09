Sur La Table files for bankruptcy

Sur La Table, the nearly 50-year-old purveyor of upscale kitchenware, has gone bankrupt.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Wednesday, announcing in a press release that it's putting itself up for sale and will close a substantial number of stores so it can "prosper in the current retail environment and position the company for a vibrant future."
Roughly half of its 120 US stores will close permanently, according to a spokesperson. Sur La Table, like other retailers, was temporarily forced to close its locations' doors in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sur La Table also known for its in-store cooking classes, which have also been discontinued because of local laws limiting indoor dining or gatherings.
CEO Jason Goldberger said the sale process "will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post Covid-19 retail environment."
"Sur La Table will have a balance sheet and retail footprint optimized to position the company for a bright future that continues our nearly 50-year tradition of offering high-quality cooking products and experiences to our customers," he added.
Sur La Table also said that its optimistic for its future because "cooking and in-home entertainment continue to capture increasing mindshare of consumers." More people are beginning to cook and eat at home as the result of the pandemic.
The company said its entered a "stalking horse" agreement with investment group Fortress for a minimum bid and possible purchaser.
The retailer is the latest mall staple to go broke and close stores. It joins a growing list of companies like Brooks Brothers, J.Crew, JCPenney and Neiman Marcus, all of which filed for Chapter 11 in recent months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.