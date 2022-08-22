Stocks tumble on fears of another big Fed rate hike

Stocks tumbled on August 22 as investors once again began to worry that the central bank will raise rates by three-quarters of a point next month. The New York Stock Exchange is pictured on July 8.

 John Minchillo/AP

So much for hopes that the Federal Reserve will tap the brakes on its aggressive interest rate hikes. Stocks tumbled Monday as investors once again began to worry that the central bank will raise rates by three-quarters of a point next month.

The Dow ended the day with a loss of more than 640 points, or 1.9%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 2.1% and 2.6% respectively.

