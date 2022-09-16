Stocks tumble after FedEx warns of global recession

US stocks fell on September 16 after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy. A trader is seen here looking at a screen showing the Dow Jones Industrial Average on the trading floor at the NYSE.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

US stocks fell on Friday morning after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.

The Dow was down 339 points, or 1.1%, lower on Friday afternoon. The S&P 500 fell by 1.4% and the Nasdaq was down 1.7%.

