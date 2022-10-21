Stocks soar on hopes that Fed will slow rate hikes

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 10, in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A disastrous earnings report from Snap and less than inspiring results from Dow components American Express and Verizon weren't enough to keep the Wall Street bulls at bay Friday. Stocks surged on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon come to the rescue by slowing the pace of its rate hikes.

The Dow was up more than 600 points, or 2%, in midday trading, even as AmEx and Verizon both fell more than 5%.

