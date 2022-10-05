Stocks slip modestly Wednesday following huge two-day surge

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Maybe that October market rally has some legs after all?

Stocks pulled back ever so slightly Wednesday as a fresh batch of economic data revealed continued strength in the job market and America's services sector. That's led to new worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will eventually lead to a recession.