Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased.
Stocks sank Tuesday, the second straight day of losses on Wall Street. The Dow fell more than 425 points, or 1.3% in midday trading. That follows a nearly 500-point slide on Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 1.7% and 2.1% respectively.
Four of America's leading chief executives gave cautious comments about the economy in interviews Tuesday, and that seems to have spooked the market.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC that lower-end consumers were still feeling the pinch from inflation. And JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on CNBC he thought there could be a "mild to hard recession" due to the Federal Reserve's continued interest rate hikes. (Dimon also bashed crypto again, comparing tokens to "pet rocks.")
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon also sounded recession alarm bells, telling Bloomberg Tuesday that "you have to assume that we have some bumpy times ahead" and warned that smaller bonuses and possible job cuts were likely at the investment bank.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
And Lance Fritz, the CEO of railroad giant Union Pacific, added in a CNBC appearance that "clearly the consumer side of the economy is slowing." The stock fell nearly 1%.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart and Goldman Sachs, which are all Dow components, fell 0.6%, 1.3% and 2.6% respectively. Boeing and Disney were the biggest Dow losers.
UnitedHealth and Travelers were the only two Dow stocks that were higher...and barely so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.