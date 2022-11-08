#RedWave? #VoteBlue? Wall Street saw tiny bits of green on this midterm Election Day. Stocks were mixed Tuesday, putting a third straight day of gains in jeopardy.

The Dow was up almost 100 points, or 0.2% in late afternoon trading Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both fell slightly. All three indexes were up more dramatically earlier in the day. But the Dow has now rallied nearly 1,000 points since Friday.