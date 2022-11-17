Stocks have been clobbered this year, but people are still contributing to their retirement accounts

Even though markets were bearish, 401(k) participants kept investing last quarter. Pictured is the New York Stock Exchange on July 20, 2020.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Stocks and bonds have been turning in volatile, bearish performances this year in an economy marked by high inflation and rising interest rates. But that hasn't deterred most retirement savers, especially the youngest ones.

401(k) participants have held relatively steady in their savings contribution rates and in their portfolio allocations, according to new third quarter data from Fidelity Investments. And GenZers have actually increased their contributions.