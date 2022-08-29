Stocks flat in volatile trading as investors prepare for more big rate hikes

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 26 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Welcome to the lazy, crazy days of summer on Wall Street. Stocks rebounded from a sell-off Monday...as it looks like investors may have been buying the proverbial dip in the absence of any major news.

The Dow was flat in midday trading. It was well off its lows of the day and had even briefly moved into positive territory at one point. But investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve is going to keep raising interest rates sharply.

