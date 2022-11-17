Stocks flat despite fears of more big Fed rate hikes resurfacing

Stocks fall as fears of more big Fed rate hikes resurface. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 11.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Wall Street cares only about one thing right now...and it's not earnings, the state of the job market, resilient consumer spending or the spectacular FTX/crypto meltdown. Investors are laser-focused on the Federal Reserve and what central bankers are saying about inflation and rates.

Just look at what stocks did Thursday. The Dow fell earlier in the day but was up about 40 points, or 0.1%, in midday trading.