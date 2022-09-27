Stocks finish mixed, but Dow and S&P hit lowest levels since November 2020

Stocks fell after rallying at the open, signaling that the market could extend its five-day losing streak and pushing the Dow further into bear territory.

 Brendan McDermid/Reuters

So much for turnaround Tuesday on Wall Street. Stocks finished a volatile day mixed after rallying at the open. The Dow and S&P 500 are at their lowest levels since November 2020 and are both on a six-day losing streak.

The Dow, which slid deeper into a bear market, fell more than 125 points, or 0.4%. The Dow is now more than 20% below its record high. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% while the Nasdaq ended the day up 0.3%. That was the Nasdaq's first gain since September 19.

CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica contributed to this story

