Investors better fasten their seat belts because there's no sign of volatility letting up on Wall Street.
Stocks resumed their selloff for most of day, but the Dow offered a glimmer of hope for turnaround Tuesday when it briefly turned green in the afternoon.
But even though stocks ended off their lows, the major indexes all ended in the red.
The Dow finished a moderate 0.2% or 67 points lower, having swung more than 1,000 points from high to low-point for the second straight session in a row.
Dow components American Express, Johnson & Johnson and IBM all posted strong outlooks in their earnings releases, helping lead the index back from its worst losses.
The S&P 500 finished down 1.2% but again avoided the dreaded correction territory, defined as a 10% drop from the most recent peak. In the case of the S&P, that was just three weeks ago, when it hit a record high on January 3.
The Nasdaq Composite, which fell into correction territory last week, closed down 2.3%.
The market's volatility tracker, the CBOE Volatility Index, or Vix, also reflected the roller coaster-nature of the day and ended up 2.2%, having recovered from its earlier double-digit percentage jump. Amid all this, CNN Business' Fear and Greed Index fell solidly into "fear" mode Tuesday, as investors grew worried about the Fed's policy changes and global politics.
Stocks climbed almost unabated in 2021, and some experts believe the market was due for a pull-back as stocks got expensive. On Monday, the Dow fell more than 1,000 points at its lowest point but finished in the green thanks to a last minute reversal just before the market closed.
"Recent price action suggests the long overdue equity market correction has finally begun. In our view, this is a healthy long-term development," said Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho Securities.
For value hunters, the recent selloffs might present an opportunity "to begin nibbling at some of the more beaten down areas of the market," he added.
What's driving markets
Investors have a lot on their plate right now.
The Federal Reserve's meeting is kicking off ahead of Wednesday's policy decision. Although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hasn't made a secret of the central bank's plans to roll back stimulus and raise interest rates this year, it's stressing investors out.
The central bank in December signaled multiple rate hikes in 2022 and expectations settled on three one-quarter percentage point increases. But since then, the market has shifted its expectations to as many as four hikes.
Treasury bond yields, which track interest rate expectations, ticked higher on Tuesday, with the 10-year bond yielding 1.79% at the time of the stock market close. Last week, the yield had climbed above 1.8% for the first time since the pandemic started, signaling that the market is gearing up for a rising interest rate world.
The Fed's expected actions come in response to rampant pandemic-era inflation. Economists and investors worry when will prices have soared so much that Americans stop spending -- a terrible sign for the recovery.
Consumer confidence fell slightly in January, data from The Conference Board showed Tuesday, but it was still better than economists had expected. American's view of the present situation improved even though short-term growth expectations declined.
"Concerns about inflation declined for the second straight month, but remain elevated after hitting a 13-year high in November 2021," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board. "Concerns about the pandemic increased slightly, amid the ongoing Omicron surge."
With earnings season in full swing, investors want to hear how much of the production price increases companies can pass onto their consumers.
The cherry on top of the worries is the situation between Russia and Ukraine. Tensions are mounting while investors are trying to figure out how to price in a potential invasion of Ukraine.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
