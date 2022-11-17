Wall Street only cares about one thing right now...and it's not earnings, the state of the job market, resilient consumer spending or the spectacular FTX/crypto meltdown. Investors are laser-focused on the Federal Reserve and what central bankers are saying about inflation and rates.

Just look at what stocks did Thursday. The Dow was off about 30 points, or 0.1%, in midday trading following comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard about the possibility of much bigger interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were each down about 0.5%. But the market was down even more earlier in the day, though.