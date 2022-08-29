Stocks dip slightly in volatile trading as investors prepare for more big rate hikes

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 26 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Here we go again: Stocks fell once more Monday...but the sell-off wasn't nearly as bad as Friday's. And some investors may have been buying the proverbial dip.

The Dow was down only about 20 points in midday trading. That was well off its lows of the day and the Dow even briefly moved into positive territory at one point. But investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve is going to keep raising interest rates sharply.

