Stocks dip after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of recession

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, here testifying before the Senate Banking Committee on September 22, recently warned that the United States is likely to enter a recession within the next six to nine months.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

So much for a sleepy Columbus Day on Wall Street. Stocks weren't doing much Monday morning but took a turn lower in the afternoon following stark comments from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who warned that the United States is likely to enter a recession within the next six to nine months.

Dimon made the comments in an exclusive interview with CNBC that aired Monday.