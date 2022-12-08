Stocks close higher, breaking five day losing streak

US stocks surged higher Thursday morning. The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange on December 2, in New York.

 NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

US stocks surged higher on Thursday as investors staged a comeback from their current losing streak, spurred on by recession and interest rate hike fears.

The Dow closed 184 points, or 0.6% higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.1%.

