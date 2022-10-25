What's the best way to invest? Plenty of active traders are out there trying to make a quick buck on meme stocks like AMC and GameStop, fads like Snap and Peloton or bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Professional money managers try to identify stocks that can beat the broader market over the long haul.

But for most individual investors, a strategy of buying and holding so-called passive funds that track top indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 makes the most sense if you want to accumulate wealth for retirement. It's like that popular old rotisserie chicken infomercial slogan: Set it and forget it.