Stock futures mostly unchanged as election results roll in

US stocks were up in after-hours trading as results from Tuesday’s midterm elections started rolling in, and pictured, the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 8.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Investors have been betting on a big Republican wave in the elections. If Republicans take at least one chamber of Congress, that will likely result in more gridlock, which the market usually loves. Investors are more than happy when politicians bicker but don't actually enact any new laws that may hurt corporate profits.