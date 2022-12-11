Stellantis to idle Illinois plant, lay off more than 1,000 workers, citing rising costs for EVs

Jeep Compass and Patriot vehicles move down an assembly line during a tour of the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, in 2012.

 Reuters

Stellantis is shuttering its Illinois plant in February resulting in indefinite layoffs for 1,350 employees, the company said in a statement, citing increasing costs in the electric vehicle market.

"Our industry has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage, but the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market," Stellantis said in a statement. The company said it is taking steps "stabilize production" and "improve efficiency" in its North American facilities.