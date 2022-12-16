About 100 Starbucks stores across America will be on strike for the next three days, as the union attempts to turn up the pressure in it year-long battle with the coffee retailer.

This is the second widespread strike by Starbucks Workers United, which staged a one-day strike in November on the day that Starbucks had it "red cup day" promotion, giving away reusable holiday cups. The union said it has so far won votes at 270 Starbucks stores.