While a debate unfolds online about Starbucks' new credit and debit card tipping option, some workers are frustrated — and it has nothing to do with the etiquette of tipping. Union organizers who asked for this new feature months ago are being left out.

It's been about a year since the first Starbucks store voted to unionize, setting off a national movement. Early in the effort to unionize, organizers called for better pay and more input into how stores are run. They also wanted a better tipping option.