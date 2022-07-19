Starbucks CEO on store closings: 'There are going to be many more'

Starbucks is closing some stores over safety concerns.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Starbucks may not be done closing stores over safety concerns.

"We are beginning to close stores," because of safety issues, interim CEO Howard Schultz said in a video posted to Twitter last week. "This is just the beginning. There are going to be many more."

