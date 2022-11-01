Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature

Spotify is taking its grievances with Apple, openly lashing out at the company over a dispute that centers on the 30% App Store fee Apple charges for in-app digital services transactions.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Spotify is looking to give Apple a good bruising in the press.

