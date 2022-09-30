Spanx names a new CEO

Spanx has named a new CEO. A general view of the Spanx Fashion Week Fall Preview Suite during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2009 in New York City is pictured here.

 Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Spanx

Spanx, a brand founded by shapewear pioneer Sara Blakely, has named Kim Jones her successor as CEO.

The Atlanta-based company promoted Jones, a longtime Spanx executive, on Friday. Blakely will continue to serve as the chair of Spanx's board.

