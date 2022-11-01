SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, world's most powerful rocket, launches after three-year hiatus

The Falcon Heavy rocket shown during a ground test at its launch site in Florida in October.

 SpaceX/Twitter

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy — a towering, three-pronged vehicle that is the most powerful operational rocket in the world — returned to the skies on Tuesday for the first time since mid-2019.

The rocket launched at 9:41 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, hauling satellites to space for the US military in a secretive mission dubbed USSF-44.