SpaceX's Falcon Heavy — a towering, three-pronged vehicle that is the most powerful operational rocket in the world — is about to return to the skies for the first time since mid-2019.

Liftoff is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:41 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket will be hauling satellites to space for the US military in a secretive mission dubbed USSF-44.