SpaceX denied nearly $900 million in broadband subsidies

People watch from Canaveral National Seashore as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket is carrying 49 Starlink internet satellites for a broadband network.

 Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty images

In a high-stakes decision, federal regulators announced Wednesday that SpaceX will not receive nearly $900 million in subsidies that the company was awarded in December, citing the fact that its satellite-based service is "still developing technology" and the company "failed to demonstrate that [it] could deliver the promised service."

The Federal Communications Commission had earmarked the funds for SpaceX's Starlink internet service as part of the agency's largest-ever subsidy program designed to quickly get internet access to people across rural America, where three out of five people say access to high-speed internet is still a pressing issue.

