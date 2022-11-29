South Dakota's governor signed an executive order on Tuesday banning state agencies, employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on government devices, citing "the growing national security threat" posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform.

"South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us," Gov. Kristi Noem said in a press release. "The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform."