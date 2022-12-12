Some Taylor Swift fans could have a second chance at snagging tour tickets, Ticketmaster says

NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Millions of angered Taylor Swift fans didn't receive tickets to the artist's latest tour after a widely scrutinized debacle over bungled ticket sales. But ticketing giant Ticketmaster announced Monday that a select group of fans might be able to receive tickets after all.

The lucky group is among those fans who registered as "verified." They were notified Monday via email, and will receive their individual invite to submit their purchase request before December 23, according to a post by Ticketmaster. The invitations will be staggered based on tour dates in different cities.

