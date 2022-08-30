So much for turnaround Tuesday? Stocks tumble again

The August 30 market rally was brief. Stocks opened higher but quickly gave up their gains as the morning wore on. A nearly 5% drop in oil prices, while welcome news to consumers, led to a big sell-off in energy stocks.

 John Minchillo/AP

The Dow tumbled about 375 points, or 1.2%, in midday trading. Shares of Chevron, a Dow component, fell 3%. The S&P 500 was down 1.4% and oil stocks were the biggest losers. The S&P Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund slid 3.7%.

