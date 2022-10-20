Snap stock falls nearly 25% after revenue hit by shrinking advertiser budgets

Snap reported revenue of $1.13 billion on October 20 for the three months ending in September.

 Adobe Stock

Snap's bad year continues.

Snap on Thursday reported revenue of $1.13 billion for the three months ending in September, a slight 6% increase from the year prior and less than Wall Street had expected, as the company confronts tightening advertiser budgets in an uncertain economy.