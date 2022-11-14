Slower pace of rate increases could be coming 'soon,' says Fed vice chair

According to the governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve Lael Brainard, seen here in September 2021, it could soon be time for the Federal Reserve to ease up on its super-sized rate interest hikes.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It could soon be time for the Federal Reserve to ease up on its super-sized rate interest hikes, according to the central bank's number-two policymaker, Vice Chair Lael Brainard.

"I think it will probably be appropriate soon to maintain a slower pace of increases," Brainard said Monday at an event hosted by Bloomberg News in Washington, DC.