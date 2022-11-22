Singapore's central bank has responded to criticism of its treatment of two of the world's largest crypto exchanges, explaining why Binance was on an investor watch list while FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy, was not.

In a statement Monday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it wanted to clear up "questions and misconceptions" that had come up since the implosion of FTX, which until this month was one of the biggest cryptocurrency firms globally.