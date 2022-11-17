Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That's squeezing Macy's, Kohl's, Target and other chains.

Macy's sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl's tanked 6.9%. Kohl's also withdrew its financial guidance, citing "significant macroeconomic headwinds" and the abrupt departure of the chain's CEO Michelle Gass to Levi's last week.